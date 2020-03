Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:01 Hits: 5

Democratic critics of President Trump's strict immigration policies say they won assurances on Thursday from a top administration official that no one seeking coronavirus-related medical care will suffer legal consequences.The lawmakers said Ken...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487309-dems-get-assurances-from-cuccinelli-on-immigrants-coronavirus-care