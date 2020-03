Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 19:27 Hits: 4

Ohio will be closing all schools for three weeks starting Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced Thursday. DeWine said the decision to have an "extended spring break...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/487299-ohio-closing-schools-for-three-weeks