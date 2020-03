Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

No federal gasoline tax increase this year. A new Trump administration plan for $810 billion to fix crumbling roads and bridges. That’s the latest pitch from the White House as … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/congress/budget/article240851601.html#storylink=rss