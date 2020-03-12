McCarthy: Republicans to oppose Democratic coronavirus bill

Articles

Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Republican lawmakers on a conference call Thursday morning that the GOP is going to oppose the Democratic coronavirus bill as currently constructed, according to sources on the call.

Democrats will likely to be able to pass the bill in the House, but the Republican opposition is a blow to hopes for bipartisanship, and could be a harbinger for how Senate Republicans and the White House will view the bill.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was speaking to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday morning about the bill, signaling changes still may come.

