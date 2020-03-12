‘Peter Rabbit 2’ is off for now. Try these instead

Articles

You’re probably going to be spending some time indoors this spring.

Here’s what’s on hold as coronavirus spreads: Coachella. Parts of the Cherry Blossom Festival. James Bond vehicle “No Time to Die” and (even worse) “Peter Rabbit 2.”

Here’s what’s not: Reading and binge-watching.

Well, at least not yet. We checked in on April’s new releases in the politics-adjacent category, and so far, it’s looking pretty good.

Mrs. America

Competing strands of activism come to life as Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Uzo Aduba channel the 1970s.

Blanchett (who plays conservative lawyer Phyllis Schlafly) and Byrne (taking on feminist Gloria Steinem) stand on either side of the Equal Rights Amendment in the miniseries, which will stream on Hulu. Aduba plays Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress.

Expect quotable moments like this one: “We’re a political movement. Not a sorority.”

Fun fact: Byrne also appears in Sony’s “Peter Rabbit 2,” among the first big-budget movies to get pushed over COVID-19 concerns.

Release: April 15 from FX on Hulu

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project

We never expected to include a Kardashian in a “politics” category, but here we are. In this two-hour documentary, Kardashian West is filmed meeting with inmates, their families and public officials on her continued quest to seek criminal justice reform.

Release: April 5 on Oxygen

Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

Not to be confused with “Avengers: Endgame,” Rep. Eric Swalwell’s new book offers a personal account of “how he and his colleagues resisted, investigated, and impeached” Donald Trump. Yes, there is also an audiobook.

Release: April 7 from Abrams Press

Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage

Rep. Dan Crenshaw lost his right eye in a 2012 blast in Afghanistan, so he has something to say about “finding the strength to deal with everything from menial daily frustrations to truly difficult challenges.” It might be an advice book, but it’s described as the “no-nonsense” kind.

Crenshaw “is committed to keep on keeping on,” and that also goes for his book tour, said Paul Samuelson, publicity director at Twelve Books.

The release date is firm, and the tour — timed to line up with Congress’ spring recess — will go ahead until venues cancel, Samuelson said. Like everyone else, though, he’s exploring his options, including some extra virtual events through LiveSigning, the same platform Donald Trump used to promote his book “Crippled America” back in 2015.

Again, yes there’s an audio version — and yes, he and Swalwell are dropping books on the same day.

Release: April 7 from Twelve Books

The Longest War

“Homeland” stans, fear not. Your consolation prize is a few weeks away: a new documentary from co-creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon.

Conversations with U.S. and Afghan officials, soldiers and journalists tell “human stories behind America’s involvement since 9/11 in Afghanistan,” per a Showtime release.

Release: April 19 on Showtime

