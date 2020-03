Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 20:51 Hits: 0

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) blocked an attempt by Senate Democrats to quickly pass legislation on Wednesday that would require employers to provide paid sick leave.The issue of paid sick leave has jumped into th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487113-gop-chairman-blocks-quick-passage-of-paid-sick-leave-bill