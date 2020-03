Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 11:56 Hits: 4

Vice President PenceĀ on Thursday confirmed that the coronavirus is more lethal than the flu and predicted that the United States can expect "thousands of more cases."NBC News's Savannah Guthrie a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/487175-pence-coronavirus-more-lethal-than-flu-predicts