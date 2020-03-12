Schumer calls Trump’s coronavirus response ‘out of touch,’ proposes competing plan

Articles

Unhappy with the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer joined a group of senior senators in proposing a policy prescription for mitigating its economic impact. “We don’t think they should just throw money out of an airplane and hope some of it lands on the people who are affected” the New York Democrat said, criticizing the options proposed by the administration.

Schumer said that Senate Democrats are pushing for improving Community Development Block Grant disaster relief, small business disaster grants and support for public transportation agencies. He additionally floated emergency mortgage relief to include some forbearance, and mentioned more federal housing support.

The House is expected to take up a plan Thursday to aid Americans impacted by the coronavirus. The plan could include paid leave for sick workers or those forced to stay home by their employers. It could also include unemployment benefits, nutrition assistance for the poor, small business loans and free coronavirus-related testing and treatment for those lacking adequate insurance.

