Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 19:20 Hits: 3

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) should carry on in the Democratic presidential primary to push the party toward adopting more progressive policies, despite his series of losses to former Vice...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487085-ocasio-cortez-says-sanders-should-continue-primary-fight