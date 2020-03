Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 21:27 Hits: 3

House Democrats are asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its contingency plans for a possible coronavirus outbreak in migrant detention facilities. Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee questioned acting...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/487116-house-oversight-committee-questions-dhs-on-coronavirus-plan