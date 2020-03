Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 02:15 Hits: 11

A staffer in Sen. Maria Cantwell's D.C. office has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Washington state Democratic senator announced on Wednesday night.The announcement marks the first known instance of a cong...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487162-senate-staffer-tests-positive-for-coronavirus