Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 17:15 Hits: 9

A defiant Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday vowed to continue on in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination following a string of dispiriting losses to former Vice President Joe Biden.Sanders and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/487038-sanders-vows-to-carry-on-as-biden-grows-delegate-lead