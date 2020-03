Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 18:09 Hits: 9

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration may enforce a policy that requires asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico.The justices will allow the "Remain in Mexico" policy to continue while t...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/487054-supreme-court-allows-trump-to-enforce-remain-in-mexico-policy