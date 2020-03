Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 03:10 Hits: 9

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden were knotted in a Washington Democratic presidential primary race too close to call Tuesday night. Results posted at 9:01 p.m. showed Sanders ahead of Biden … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/campaigns/article240971206.html#storylink=rss