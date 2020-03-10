The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump talks about his contact with now self-quarantined members

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that getting tested for COVID-19 is “not a big deal” after recently coming in contact with two members of Congress who are now under self-imposed quarantine.

GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins were informed that they had come in contact with an attendee at the CPAC conference who later tested positive for the disease transmitted by the novel coronavirus. Both were in contact with Trump days after the conference but before they knew of the potential exposure.

While Gaetz has since tested negative for the disease, he is one of several members under quarantine at home.

The post Trump talks about his contact with now self-quarantined members appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/10/trump-talks-about-his-contact-with-now-self-quarantined-members/

