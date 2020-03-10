Dems press ahead on coronavirus package as Senate waits for Trump

Articles

The White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi began preliminary talks on Tuesday over a legislative package to juice the U.S. economy amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

But House Democrats are simultaneously pressing forward with their own plan that could get a vote as early as this week — showing that even the response to amassivepublic-health emergency is breaking down along partisan lines.

President Donald Trump presented Republican senators with several potential actions Congress could take as lawmakers look toavertdisastrous economic impacts from the virus — but he did not offer a specific economic stimulus package during their hour-long lunch meeting on Tuesday, according to several attendees.

Trump — who was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and chiefeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow — was eager to show that he was taking charge of a growing public-health emergency and a potential financialcrisis associated with it.He rattled off a list of ideas to try to mitigate the economic fallout from the outbreak, which is dominating the national dialogue just eight months before he asks voters for a second term.

“Be calm. It’s really working out,” Trump told reporters at the Capitol.“The consumer has never been in a better position than they are right now. So a lot of good things are going to happen.“

After the meeting, Trump sent Mnuchin across the Capitol to meet with Pelosi and kick-start a congressional response to what lawmakers acknowledge is likely to turn into an economic downturn — and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he would defer to the pair as they negotiate a bipartisan agreement.

“The secretary of the Treasury is going to have ball control for the administration and I expect that will speak for us as well,” McConnell said after the meeting. “We’re hoping that he and the speaker can pull this together.”

Even as tentative negotiations got underway, House Democrats grappled with how to deal with the possible spread of the coronavirus at the Capitol as Pelosi told her members that the House would remain in session this week and lawmakers and their staff should continue working.

The timeline for a White House-led legislative plan remains up in the air, GOP senators said, and the group did not discuss a price tag for a potential stimuluspackage — but lawmakers see an urgency to act as soon as possible.

“Obviously the markets are reacting. This is really hitting the cruise industry, the airline industry. This is going to have an economic impact, and we may need to take extraordinary measures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said.

House Democrats are moving ahead with their own economic package that includes paid sick leave for certain workers, extra funding for children’s school lunches, expanded unemployment insurance, and increased spending on social safety-net programs.

Pelosi huddled with her leadership team and committee chairs late Tuesday, and the legislation could be unveiled as early as Wednesday.

“Testing is the priority. Paid family leave. Employment insurance. Job security. Food security,” House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said Tuesday. “They're constructing the package even as I'm walking. You could see something in the next day or so.”

GOP senators said there remains potential for overlap with House Democrats’ plan — pending a formal proposal and price tag from the White House, which is still in the early stages.

“If the administration has decided on specific tools, they didn’t share that with us,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told reporters. “That is not a criticism. This was to allow us to have input.”

“I think the process of winnowing it down and targeting it begins now,” added Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Trump and Pence pitched Republican senators on several possible measures, including a payroll tax cut, an infrastructure plan, and paid sick leave for hourly employees. The pair also told senators that the Trump administration could take several actions without Congress, including delaying some Americans’ estimated tax payments. Pence told senators that major insurance companies had agreed to cover the costs associated with a coronavirus testing kit.

Graham, though, was noncommittal on Trump’s call for a payroll tax cut, whether temporary or permanent, as an economic stimulus measure. He said GOP senators had a “mixed” reaction to the proposal — and several of them have criticized the idea in recent days.

“I don’t know if that’s the best way to do it,” Graham added. “The president is pushing it. I will have to sit down and think about it.The money that costs, could it be better to applied to [specific] sectors of the economy.”

Even some of the president’s aides were wary of the payroll tax plan. Mnuchin and Kudlow made clear during a meeting of the president’s economic team on Monday night that they, too, were uncertain about pushing a payroll tax cut, according to two administration officials.

After Mnuchin met with Pelosi, he said it was too early to call their talks “negotiations” — an indication that a bipartisan agreement could be weeks away, especially with both chambers scheduled to leave Washington on Thursday for a week-long recess. Instead, Mnuchin said, “we’re having discussions about various different policies.”

Pelosi later told reporters her meeting with Mnuchin was “pleasant,” but made clear that the House would take action soon, even if they couldn’t reach agreement with the White House.

“We’re going to exchange some further information as we go along. We’re ready with our legislation,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have a history of securing bipartisan spending bills, as recently as last year when the pair ushered through a massive funding package that had bipartisan buy-in and support from the president.

Before Trump met with Senate Republicans, Pelosi was adamant Tuesday that the House will remain open and lawmakers will continueworking, even as members raised alarms about the possibility of the coronavirus epidemic paralyzing the Capitol.

The speaker was insistent that the business of the House will go on, evenafter aDemocratic Caucus meeting grew tense Tuesday morning as members peppered the Capitol’s attending physician with questions about how to plan for an outbreak and raised suggestions of voting remotely or taking extended time off to better protect themselves.

“We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” she told Democrats Tuesday morning as she shut down the suggestion of voting remotely, according to multiple attendees.



The speaker sought to keep the focus on a package of economic stimulus proposals to ensure workers have access to free coronavirus tests and paid sick leave, and children who depend on school lunches still have access to food. House Democrats largely oppose the idea of cutting the payroll tax. Pelosi will provide an update on the legislation at a special speaker’s meeting Wednesday afternoon, she told Democrats at the end of the caucus meeting.

But even that plan is fraught with uncertainty. Democrats are moving rapidly, with some hoping to pass the hastily assembled package before the House leaves for recess later this week. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) advised members Tuesday morning to be flexible as the schedule might change later this week.

Leaving the caucus meeting on Tuesday, Democrats talked up the economic plan but it was clear they were just as concerned about coronavirus striking the Capitol, which is filled with older members who, according to health officials, are much more susceptible to the virus.

"I think it's time for us to take some steps to figure out other ways that we can get our business done here in the Capitol but also not be flying back and forth and not be conducting business as if it’s business as usual," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), whose state — which has reported 22 fatalities — has been hit hardest by coronavirus.

But even as fear grips the Capitol, lawmakers say they are very aware of the need to do something to try to juice the economy, as the stock market continues to oscillate amid widespread uncertainty about the epidemic’s worldwide impact.

Democrats have sharply criticized Trump for his administration’s at times erratic approach to the crisis. The president has occasionallyundermined his officials’ own recommendations for addressing the coronavirus and has sometimesappeared more focused on taking swipes at Democrats — including Pelosi on Tuesday morning — than calming a panicked public.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted Trump on Tuesday for poor leadership during the coronavirus crisis, saying “If the president would just be quiet, it would be better than what he’s doing now, which is negative.”

