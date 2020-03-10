Gridiron Dinner cancelled over coronavirus concerns in D.C.

Articles

The Gridiron Club and Foundation has called off its dinner this year due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.

“We cancelled the dinner because we didn’t want to put people at risk,” said the group’s president, Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The event was set for Saturday. Hosted by an invitation-only club of the Washington journalism establishment, the annual dinner attracts media executives, lawmakers and administration officials. It’s been a sought-after ticket on the D.C. social circuit for over 130 years.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was supposed to speak this year on the Republican side, with Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado representing Democrats. From the White House, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien was due to speak, according to Gilbert.

“We took into account the concerns of members and guests, and the guidance of health experts about avoiding large social gatherings,” Gilbert told Heard on the Hill in an email.

Last year, Sens. John Kennedy and Amy Klobuchar headlined. Both have been known to crack a quip or two in the course of their work in the Senate.

Such a move is rare but not unprecedented, Gridiron historian George Condon said in a statement.

“In its history, the Club has canceled two dinners, both well in advance,” said Condon, a correspondent at National Journal.

Those two cancellations came in 1918 and 1942, in the midst of world wars, he said, adding that while the club did not hold dinners in 1919 and 1920, it was “not because of the flu” pandemic that struck during that time.

“There is nothing in the records to indicate that was any concern, and no indication that any member of the club died from the flu. Meeting minutes do not state that flu ever was mentioned,” Condon wrote.

