Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:33 Hits: 0

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a state of emergency Tuesday over the spread of coronavirus, one day after health officials announced that seven people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus that has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/state-issues/486853-north-carolina-gov-declares-state-of-emergency-over