Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 19:34 Hits: 0

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) on Monday announced that he would self-quarantine at his home after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Collins is among five members of Congress to disclose that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/486666-doug-collins-to-self-quarantine-after-coming-in-contact-with-coronavirus