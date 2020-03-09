Coronavirus gets real for an aging Senate

Articles

They traverse the country every week by plane, appear at events with hundreds of people and shake countless hands. They work in a sprawling complex with a constant influx of tourists. And two-thirds of them are over the age of 60.

In other words, U.S. senators are among those most at-risk of contracting — and potentially succumbing — to the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly around the globe.

But most of them have no intention of radically changing their habits amid a seemingly uncontrolled outbreak.

“Our lifestyle is the exact opposite of a quarantine. We are by nature public animals and in contact with the public, and you know I spent the weekend going to a dozen events — a dozen — and half the time people elbow, fist bump, shake hands,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), 75, said. “I’m not scared, I’m healthy, I can deal with it — but I’m in the age group and I take it seriously.”

Senators described their institution as uniquely vulnerable to the virus, which has disproportionately affected the elderly. And they acknowledged that the nature of their jobs makes it much more likely that they will come in contact with the virus.

“Somewhere between a football team and a nursing home is where I’d put us,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), 64, quipped when asked about senators’ susceptibility.

“I think most members are in good shape,” he added. “But it does attack older people like myself. But again, it’s a lot like the flu in terms of the way it interacts — without a vaccine.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), 62, said he doubled the number of paid sick days for his staffers on Monday to encourage them to stay home if they are sick. But those who have been infected with the virus often do not show symptoms for several days, and he acknowledged that it will be difficult for those who work in the Capitol to remain healthy.

“You can’t just not shake people’s hands,” Kaine said. “We are in a profession where we are with a ton of people and we are interacting with them in ways where even if it’s a disease where you can be asymptomatic and transmit. It’s challenging.”

Both the House and Senate are scheduled for a weeklong recess next week, and in the meantime lawmakers will grapple with twin — and often competing — priorities: protecting themselves, but also standing ready to legislate on a possible economic stimulus package.

Lawmakers are also worried about inducing potentially unnecessary panic among Americans, and said it was too early to consider operational changes like barring tourists or asking staffers to work from home.

So far, Senate leaders have not hinted at any imminent changes to the chamber’s schedule that could keep lawmakers on recess for longer. The matter was not discussed at the Senate GOP leadership meeting on Monday evening, according to an attendee. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was no reason to alter the congressional calendar “at this time.”

But on Sunday and Monday alone, there were new reasons for senators to be alarmed about their daily and weekly routines.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz announced he would self-quarantine this week at his home in Texas after coming into contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming opted against attending a House GOP retreat over the weekend, citing concerns about transmitting the virus to vulnerable family members.

Two additional House Republicans — Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — announced they, too, would self-quarantine. Both men interacted with the president in recent days: Collins shook hands with him last week and Gaetz rode with him on Air Force One on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thanked Cruz for staying home “out of an abundance of caution” and urged his colleagues to listen to health experts.

“Our great nation is very strong,” he said. “We have enormous expertise and tremendous capabilities.”

On top of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Sunday warning the elderly and those with underlying health conditions against taking long flights. The federal government’s guidance has changed almost daily as officials learn more about the coronavirus and its effects on the human body, and lawmakers said they are prepared for more restrictions.

“I’m on an airplane twice a week for an hour or two each time and there will come a point where they’re going to tell me that’s not a smart thing to do,” Durbin acknowledged.

Senators said it was all but inevitable that one of them contracts the virus or comes in contact with someone who has tested positive for it, especially given the high volume of tourists who visit the Capitol every day.

“I don’t think there’s any way to avoid that, to be frank,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), 48, who travels between Washington and Miami every week. “Nobody wants to talk about it, but it’s a fact.”

“I think we should assume that there are going to be cases,” Rubio added.

Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, said the Democratic presidential candidate frontrunners — a senator and ex-senator in their 70s — as well as Trump himself should assess their own risks and make decisions accordingly.

“They have made a commitment of their life to serve publicly, and that’s what they're doing,” Fauci said during an interview on CNN. “There are risks that people take. And there are relative risks. Each individual makes up their mind for their own safety.”

Not all senators have seen a cause for alarm. Many of them have yet to cancel events and are doing what countless other Americans do: wash their hands more often, use hand sanitizer and adopt the growing elbow-bump trend.

“[Medical officials] haven’t suggested anything yet. And because they’re experts — and we need to listen to the experts more now than ever before — I’m not concerned,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), 86, said in a brief interview.

“I’m using more hand sanitizer. I was disappointed Tito’s Vodka isn’t an approved sanitizer, but you got to make do with what you got,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), 68, quipped. “But I think seriously, just exercising good personal hygiene will help a lot.”

Heather Caygle and Myah Ward contributed to this report.

