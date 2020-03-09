The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus emergency funding is just getting started

Funding for managing the coronavirus has been passed and signed by President Trump, but it appears to be just the beginning as the outbreak affects more people. CQ Roll Call health care reporter Andrew Siddons joins the podcast to talk about how the money will be used, and what additional steps Congress might take to stimulate the economy and help those hit by the virus.

The post Coronavirus emergency funding is just getting started appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/coronavirus-emergency-funding-is-just-getting-started/

