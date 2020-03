Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 02:21 Hits: 9

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill said Monday that they could unveil their proposal for a second round of economic relief surrounding the coronavirus outbreak as early as this week.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/486743-pelosi-says-round-2-of-coronavirus-relief-could-arrive-as-early-as-this-week