Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 21:50 Hits: 2

Both Ohio and Louisiana announced their first cases of coronavirus Monday, as the number of cases across the country grows, with at least 36 states and Washington, D.C., reporting cases.Three peo...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/486693-ohio-louisiana-announce-first-cases-of-coronavirus