Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 00:23 Hits: 7

President Trump on Monday took his biggest step to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus, saying he will ask Congress to approve a payroll tax cut and relief for hourly workers.Trump called for the tax cu...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/486733-trump-pitches-tax-cut-to-ease-panic