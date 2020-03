Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 13:44 Hits: 3

"Nero" trended on Twitter early Monday after a meme of President Trump playing the violin drew viral comparisons to the RomanĀ emperorĀ among his critics online.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/486576-nero-trends-on-twitter-after-meme-trump-promoted-of-him-playing