Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 16:03 Hits: 5

New York state is producing and distributing its own hand sanitizer amid reports of price gouging of the product on the market as the coronavirus outbreak spreads globally and across the U.S.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/486607-cuomo-challenges-purell-amazon-ebay-by-introducing-new-york-made-hand