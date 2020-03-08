Cruz, Gosar to stay home as precaution after potential virus exposure

Articles

Two Republicans in Congress said Sunday they will remain at home and stay away from Capitol Hill this week because they interacted with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said in separate statements that they will take precautionary measures because they interacted at the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. The event, which typically attracts thousands of conservatives, was held Feb. 26-29 at National Harbor in Maryland.

Gosar said on Twitter that he and three members of his senior staff are “officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC” with the individual, who is under the care of medical professionals in New Jersey and has been quarantined.

“I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual,” Gosar said.

In addition, the congressman said he is closing his Washington office for the week.

Cruz, in a statement released earlier Sunday, said he “briefly interacted” with the infected person. “That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake,” he said.

The senator said he has consulted with medical authorities in Houston and Harris County, Texas, along with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Cruz said he has also talked with Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Pence and President Donald Trump both attended CPAC did not interact with this person, according to the American Conservative Union, which sponsors the conference. Meadows, who was at CPAC the same day as Cruz, was announced Friday as the new White House chief of staff.

Cruz said that he was staying home out of an abundance of caution until 14 days have passed from his CPAC visit. He said the medical personnel gave no indication that he should self-quarantine.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”

