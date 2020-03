Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president "speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals."...

