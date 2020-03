Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 13:33 Hits: 3

Civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president, the campaign announced Sunday."A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/486484-civil-rights-activist-jesse-jackson-endorses-sanders