Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 21:46 Hits: 6

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tested 1,583 people for the coronavirus since the first cases were identified in the U.S. in January, health officials said Saturday.Food and Drug Administra...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/486452-cdc-has-tested-1583-people-for-coronavirus