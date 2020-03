Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 02:56 Hits: 10

The White House this week batted down a recommendation from health officials that elderly people and those who are "physically fragile" not fly on commercial airplanes, an unnamed official with direct knowledge of the sit...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/486475-trump-administration-overrode-health-officials-recommendation-that-elderly