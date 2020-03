Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 00:14 Hits: 0

An organization registering Florida voters in cooperation with a pro-Trump dark money group has been tied to allegations of fraud after a Florida elections office flagged dozens of problematic forms … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article240968166.html#storylink=rss