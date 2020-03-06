Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 21:28 Hits: 0

The Senate campaign of Jeff Sessions is out with a new ad accusing Tommy Tuberville of being a “Florida man.”

The ad released Friday features 2017 footage of Tuberville, the former head football coach at Auburn University, talking about his new Florida residence.

“After 40 years of coaching football, I hung up my whistle and moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the white sands and the blue water — what a great place to live,” Tuberville says in the video.

Sessions, the former U.S. senator and President Donald Trump’s first attorney general who was eventually forced out by the president, will face off in a March 31 Republican Senate primary runoff.

The Sessions campaign pulled a clip from a promotional video for ESPN’S College Football coverage, in which Tuberville was announcing his new job as an analyst.

Santa Rosa Beach, on the Florida panhandle, is a popular retirement destination.

“Tuberville’s a phony. He’s not from Alabama. He lives and votes in Florida,” an announcer says, adding, “When this campaign is over, he’ll go back to Florida.”

The post Jeff Sessions’ campaign calls Tuberville a ‘Florida man’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/06/jeff-sessions-campaign-calls-tuberville-a-florida-man/