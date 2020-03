Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 14:15 Hits: 0

LeBron James said he "ain't playing" if there are no fans in the arena due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/486428-lebron-james-i-aint-playing-if-there-are-no-fans-due-to