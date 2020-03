Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 15:41 Hits: 4

"Real Time" host Bill Maher came to the defense of former MSNBC "Hardball" host Chris Matthews, who recently retired after reports surfaced that he made inappropriate comments to women.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/486432-bill-maher-defends-chris-matthews-mocks-harassment-claim