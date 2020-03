Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 03:23 Hits: 4

The House is preparing to allow staff to telework as concerns grow over the global coronavirus outbreak. According to a memo sent to all House offices and obtained by Fox News, the House Administration Committee is preparing for scenarios...

