Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 22:57 Hits: 5

President Trump on Friday slammed Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) as the state grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus, calling him a "snake" for criticizing the administration's response to the disease.The pre...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/486393-trump-calls-inslee-a-snake-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-in-washington