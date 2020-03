Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 02:15 Hits: 13

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar maintained that the administration is not in the midst of a coronavirus testing kit shortage, contradicting a warning issued by Vice President Pence earlier this week.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/486416-azar-contradicts-pence-says-theres-no-coronavirus-testing-kit-shortage