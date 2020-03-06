Judiciary Committee says McGahn ruling leaves only extreme options — such as arrests — to get White House info

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 17:21 Hits: 2

House lawyers argued Friday that an appeals court ruling blocking lawmakers from suing the executive branch would leave Congress with little choice but to exercise extreme options — such as arresting "current and former high-level" officials to get answers to its subpoenas.

"The House could direct its sergeant at arms to arrest current and former high-level executive branch officials for failing to respond to subpoenas, after which the legal issues dividing the branches would then be litigated through habeas actions," House lawyers wrote in a filing seeking a rehearing of the matter by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. "But arrest and detention should not be a prerequisite to obtaining judicial resolution of the enforceability of a congressional subpoena."

The filing comes a week after an appeals court panel ruled 2-1 that the House may not ask judges to force the White House to make former counsel Don McGahn available for testimony. The panel determined that courts have no place intervening in disputes between Congress and the executive branch, a ruling that would remake the balance of power if it stands.

House lawyers said the alternatives to judicial review of congressional subpoenas would be a menu of unpalatable options. In addition to arresting people, the House could "use its appropriations power to shut down the government in response to executive stonewalling."

"But incurring the severe economic damage of a government shutdown would not be effective—and should not be required—for the committee to secure information," the House lawyers wrote.

House counsel also noted that in the 2-1 ruling, the judges said impeachment is an option to force the production of information.

"But the panel did not acknowledge that, while this case was pending, President Trump’s White House counsel argued to the Senate that the president could not be impeached for obstruction of Congress because the House had not first sought judicial enforcement of its subpoenas," the House noted, "a route that the panel has now held would have been futile, at the urging of President Trump’s DOJ."

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/06/don-mcghan-testimony-ruling-122808