Elbow bumps, coughing and gas masks — Congressional Hits and Misses

A legislative body filled with handshaking politicians is learning to keep its hands to itself this week. Rep. Matt Gaetz even went so far as to bring a gas mask to the House floor to avoid germs.

But despite coronavirus fears, Joe Biden had a declarative Super Tuesday. Rep. John Lewis celebrated his birthday, and Politico Playbook’s Jake Sherman debated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over Fox News reporter Chad Pergram’s birthday.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/06/elbow-bumps-coughing-and-gas-masks-congressional-hits-and-misses/

