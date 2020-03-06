Elbow bumps, coughing and gas masks — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 15:30 Hits: 0

A legislative body filled with handshaking politicians is learning to keep its hands to itself this week. Rep. Matt Gaetz even went so far as to bring a gas mask to the House floor to avoid germs.

But despite coronavirus fears, Joe Biden had a declarative Super Tuesday. Rep. John Lewis celebrated his birthday, and Politico Playbook’s Jake Sherman debated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over Fox News reporter Chad Pergram’s birthday.

