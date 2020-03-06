Photos of the Week: The week ending March 6

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 15:42 Hits: 0

Ken Cuccinelli, right, acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, elbow bumps Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to avoid shaking hands due to the coronavirus outbreak after testifying about the virus and future pandemics during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Coronavirus became the central topic of Capitol Hill with hand sanitizers, elbow bumps and billions of dollars to fund the effort to combat the virus.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos arrives to testify to the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)From left, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Mark Warner, D-Va., pose with the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series trophy in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. Sen. Van Hollen holds the Senate resolution congratulating the team on its achievement. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Anthony Fauci, center, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Vice President Mike Pence, and Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, leave a congressional briefing in the Capitol Visitor Center about the outbreak on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., speaks with reporters after a news conference on the Land and Water Conservation Fund in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters about the coronovirus supplemental funding bill as he rubs Purell sanitizer on his hands in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, walks past a group of tourists in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)HUD Secretary Ben Carson arrives to testify during the House Appropriations Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on HUD’s budget request for 2021 on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., shows his hand sanitizer that he carries as precaution to the Coronavirus outbreak, to Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., in the Rayburn Building subway on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A bottle of Purell hand sanitizer sits on the desk as Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves the Senate Democrats’ lunch on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin holds up a Wall Street Journal article titled “Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By Half Percentage Point” during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Fauci shakes hands with chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., before the start of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on coronavirus on Tuesday. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the Week: The week ending March 6 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/06/photos-of-the-week-the-week-ending-march-6/