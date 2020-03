Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 10

A government watchdog organization said it filed a lawsuit on behalf of human rights advocates on Friday seeking to disband a commission that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set up … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article240938886.html#storylink=rss