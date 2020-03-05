Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 21:15 Hits: 2

Margaret Cho has been called a political comedian, but to her, political comedy is just a part of the authenticity she strives for.

On this episode of Political Theater, she joins Heard on the Hill reporter Kathryn Lyons to talk about her development as a comedian and where politics fits in, the Democratic presidential candidate she thinks could do a “mean foxtrot” and what she hopes 2020 will bring.

Show Notes:

The post The political musings of Margaret Cho appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/the-political-musings-of-margaret-cho/