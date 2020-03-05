Booker’s office consoles Elizabeth Warren staff with pizza, returning Dunkin’ favor

Articles

They might argue on the debate stage, but when they’re not all trying to be president, they console.

When Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race in January, workers at the New Jersey Democrat’s Senate office in D.C. received arguably the best consolation prize: food.

Boxes of donuts from Dunkin’ arrived, a gift from staffers in Elizabeth Warren’s Senate office. The Massachusetts Democrat was still in the race.

“We’re proud to continue fighting alongside you in the Senate,” read the note included with the glaze-covered dough.

Thanks for the donuts and pick-me-up Team @SenWarren! pic.twitter.com/aB3hYnkcy0 January 14, 2020

So on Thursday, when it came time for Warren to bow out, the gesture was returned.

Her team received another kind of dough-y deliciousness: pizza. The ooey-gooey goodness that is cheese and red sauce (and what appears to be peppers and onions, among other toppings we’re OK with) was sent to Warren’s office from Booker’s.

“Thank you for thinking of us & thank you for being in the fight with us,” Warren’s digital director Lauren Miller tweeted.

It was very kind of @SenBooker’s team to send pizza to our office on this tough day. Thank you for thinking of us & thank you for being in the fight with us. pic.twitter.com/ph4TSCmHzC March 5, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s team also got in on the sympathy food exchange Thursday, sending the Warren team some potica, a sweet delicacy in Minnesota.

And with that, it was back to business as usual. Booker, Warren and Klobuchar — who dropped out Monday — are no longer presidential candidates and senators. They’re just senators.

Will another Senate office be getting some pity pizza of its own before long? That remains to be seen.

