Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 21:34 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday admonished President Trump for his recent statements on the coronavirus, accusing the president of misleading the public about both the severity of the epidemic and the effectiveness of the administration'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/486202-pelosi-knocks-trump-accusing-president-of-spreading-falsehoods-about