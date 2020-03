Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 23:43 Hits: 1

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) on Wednesday introduced legislation that would create a year-round agricultural guest worker program.The Florida Republican said the bill would address the labor shortages in the sector and help ensure a “reliable, predictable...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/486234-gop-lawmaker-introduces-bipartisan-guest-worker-bill