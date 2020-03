Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 23:42 Hits: 4

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's exit from the presidential race was a bitter disappointment not only to her supporters, but to all of those hoping she would become the nation's first female president.Her departure leaves t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/486233-women-ask-if-not-now-when-after-warren-becomes-latest-female-democrats-drop