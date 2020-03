Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 17:30 Hits: 7

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on Thursday that a GOP investigation into Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas company Burisma "appears political," and that people are "tired" of political investigations."There's no quest...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/486130-romney-biden-burisma-probe-appears-political