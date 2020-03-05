Schumer walks back SCOTUS comments after Roberts rebuke

Articles

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed regret on Thursday over controversial comments he made about two Supreme Court justices that led Chief Justice John Roberts to issue a rare admonishment of the New York Democrat.

Speaking from the Senate floor, Schumer said he was not making a threat against two of the court’s conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, when he said during a Wednesday address before pro-abortion activists that the pair would “pay the price” if they act to restrict abortion rights.

“I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They did not come out the way I intended to,” Schumer said, adding: “I’m from Brooklyn. We use strong language.”

Schumer said Republicans were “manufacturing outrage” against him, insisting that he was only trying to make a point about Republicans “working hand in glove” with the courts to undermine abortion rights. He said he was only referring to the “political price” Republicans would pay for having voted to confirm Kavanaugh and Gorsuch to the court.

Schumer’s remarks came afterSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday accused him of trying to “bully our nation’s independent judiciary,” a day after Roberts condemned Schumer for “threatening” the two justices.

In a scathing address from the Senate floor, McConnell (R-Ky.) also attacked the Democratic Party as a whole, accusing lawmakers of undermining and threatening U.S. institutions. He said Schumer’s comments were “astonishingly reckless and completely irresponsible.”

“He literally directed the statement to the justices, by name,” McConnell said. “The minority leader of the United States Senate threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Period.”

Schumer was roundly criticized, including by some liberal legal scholars, for his comments on Wednesday. Speaking to the activists in front of the Supreme Court building, Schumer called out Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name, saying: “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

The remarks prompted Roberts to release a rare statement rebuking the minority leader. “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

For more than 15 minutes, McConnell laid into Schumer and portrayed the New York Democrat’s comments as a wider problem among the progressive movement. He accused Democrats of “rampant” anti-institutionalist rhetoric and said Democrats “appear more interested in attacking the institutions of our government than in working within them.”

“As long as this majority holds the gavel, we will never let the minority leader’s dangerous views become policy,” McConnell said. “This majority will ensure the only casualties of this recklessness are the reputations of those who engage in it.”

McConnell’s fellow Republicans were also piling on, taking to the Senate floor and social media to harangue Schumer and urge him to apologize. President Donald Trump, too, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to criticize Schumer for a “direct and dangerous threat” against the Supreme Court.

But Schumer’s Democratic counterparts were eager to defend him, with Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) saying it was ironic that Trump was condemning Schumer for verbal attacks since the president has previously attacked the federal judiciary.



