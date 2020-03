Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 14:42 Hits: 3

President Trump on Thursday said his administration will begin withholding funding from self-described sanctuary cities after a federal court ruled last week that it could do so."As per recent Federal Court ruling,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/486078-trump-government-will-start-withholding-funds-from-sanctuary-cities